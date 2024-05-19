Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 141 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.78.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $397.02. 1,612,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.32. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

