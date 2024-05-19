Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 161 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 25.0% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $792,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Waste Management by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,844,111.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $19,804,339.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $2,754,889. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.24.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,054,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,307. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.58. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $214.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

