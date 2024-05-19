Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 354 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,174,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.53.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $6,206,592.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,053 shares of company stock worth $26,827,518 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD traded up $3.27 on Friday, reaching $299.02. The company had a trading volume of 894,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.66. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $299.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.