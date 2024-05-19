Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,286,000 after acquiring an additional 37,415 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in American Tower by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $5,685,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,051,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.51. 2,157,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.91.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,264 shares of company stock worth $3,458,757. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

