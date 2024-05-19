Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 5.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.10.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.89. The company had a trading volume of 581,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,411. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $170.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.41 and its 200-day moving average is $145.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

