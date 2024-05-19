Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,929 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,447,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 17.3% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,062 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in Intel by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,212 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 41,449,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,054,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

