Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,013,000 after acquiring an additional 34,122 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

NOBL stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.32. The stock had a trading volume of 270,874 shares. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.38. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

