Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PPA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.04. 75,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,608. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $77.17 and a 52-week high of $105.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.52. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

