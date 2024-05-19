Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,574,132,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 27,841.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $874.44.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $799.83. 543,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $780.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $805.61. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $672.88 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.22, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.