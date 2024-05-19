Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 785.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 34,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 358,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PGRE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.83. 853,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.07%.

PGRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

