PineStone Asset Management Inc. Buys 286,836 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 119.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,836 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.3% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $117,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 41,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 114,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,746,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18,786.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 106,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106,144 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

LOW traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $231.11. 1,968,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,946. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.28. The firm has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.67.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

