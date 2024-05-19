PineStone Asset Management Inc. Has $330.34 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,365 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for approximately 3.5% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of CME Group worth $330,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,772,000 after purchasing an additional 86,325 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in CME Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $959,260,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,464,924. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $213.14. 1,466,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,731. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.73 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.46 and a 200-day moving average of $211.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

