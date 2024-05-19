PineStone Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Fox Factory worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Fox Factory Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.97. 351,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,370. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.69. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.98 and a twelve month high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.68.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $333.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.58 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

