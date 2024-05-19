PineStone Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Power Integrations worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 47,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 17.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Price Performance

Power Integrations stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,449. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.47, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.20. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $99.60.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

POWI has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Power Integrations

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $672,309.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,883,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $672,309.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,883,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 6,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $492,990.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,676,553.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,468 shares of company stock worth $3,596,877. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.