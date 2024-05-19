PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 12,448 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $101,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,803 shares of company stock worth $56,124,840. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 1.5 %

TSLA traded up $2.62 on Friday, hitting $177.46. The company had a trading volume of 77,445,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,769,696. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

