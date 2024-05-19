Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,973 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1,788.3% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.2% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,620 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 61,924 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,924. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.71 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

