Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stake Lowered by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Q2 worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after purchasing an additional 487,111 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,650,000 after purchasing an additional 256,802 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 21.2% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,070,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362,227 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 391,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Q2 by 8.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,147,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,029,000 after purchasing an additional 89,674 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 29,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,341,145.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,440,494.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 29,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,341,145.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,440,494.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 5,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $267,134.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,500.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,181 shares of company stock valued at $7,851,375. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on QTWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Q2 Stock Up 3.4 %

QTWO stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,681. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 1.47. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.54 and a 12 month high of $63.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.40.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.31 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

