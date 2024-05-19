Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Buys 5,391 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 119.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,116,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,079,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,104,000 after purchasing an additional 89,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,288,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,645,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,921,000 after buying an additional 328,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.62.

Shares of PCAR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.00. 1,727,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,294. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.26 and a 200 day moving average of $104.48. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $68.40 and a one year high of $125.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

