Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OEF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.41. The company had a trading volume of 122,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,028. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.87. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $190.41 and a one year high of $253.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

