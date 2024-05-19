Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,225 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Farmers National Banc comprises 0.8% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMNB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 98.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 380.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Stock Up 0.4 %

FMNB stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 75,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,019. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $14.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $480.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FMNB shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Farmers National Banc Profile

(Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Stories

