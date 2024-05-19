Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 126.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,959 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,048,000 after acquiring an additional 680,703 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,801,000 after purchasing an additional 445,094 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,673,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,983,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,821,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,353,000 after buying an additional 286,280 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.86. 250,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,577. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.