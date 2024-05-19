Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Invests $238,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,812,000 after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,197,000 after buying an additional 49,114 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 944,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,629,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 833,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,925,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 750,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,122,000 after buying an additional 25,950 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,448. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

