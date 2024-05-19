Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Invests $247,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $770.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,174. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $760.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $686.14. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $419.80 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.82 billion, a PE ratio of 113.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

