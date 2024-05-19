Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 97.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,097,003 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes accounts for about 0.7% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Federated Hermes worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 69.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $500,284.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,240.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 8,302 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $300,117.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $500,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,240.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $833,153 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FHI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.79. 631,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,474. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $396.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

