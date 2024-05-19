Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,722. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $88.33 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.69.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

