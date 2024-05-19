Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 133.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,917 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,775,000 after buying an additional 68,288 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 974.1% during the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 198,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. 6,505,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,164,147. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

