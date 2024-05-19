Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $75.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,767,720 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average of $70.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

