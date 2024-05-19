Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 2,937 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 766,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 23,201 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 25,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.16. 1,537,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,381. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

