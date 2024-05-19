Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 5,450 Shares of Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FHYS)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FHYS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned approximately 5.42% of Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FHYS remained flat at $23.03 during trading hours on Friday. 1,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301. Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84.

About Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF

The Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (FHYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks high current income through the active management of short-term US dollar-denominated corporate debt securities that are rated below investment-grade. FHYS was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Federated Hermes.

