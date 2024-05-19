Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 42,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,119,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.86. 250,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,577. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.08 and a 200 day moving average of $70.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

