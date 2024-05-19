Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in DexCom by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. UBS Group increased their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,722.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,722.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,479,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,004 shares of company stock worth $25,610,270. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.36. 2,329,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,321. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 84.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.