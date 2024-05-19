Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $48.69. 741,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

