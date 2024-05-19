Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 146 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. AM Squared Ltd grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,944. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.35 and a 200-day moving average of $204.14. The company has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

