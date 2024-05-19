Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URA. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 348.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period.
Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:URA traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,717,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,960. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.
Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
