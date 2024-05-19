Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,384,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $80.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

