Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $39.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,733,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,923,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

