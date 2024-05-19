Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 98,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,749,000 after acquiring an additional 23,883 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 13,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.66. 10,481,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,549,731. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

