Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 51,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 31,572.3% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,361 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 386.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 60,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 48,268 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 29,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,023,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 34,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.40. 25,891,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,199,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

