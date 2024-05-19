Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.41 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,995 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 0.8% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.3 %

QCOM traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,799,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,596,046. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $196.08. The company has a market cap of $216.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.01, for a total transaction of $1,539,081.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.01, for a total transaction of $1,539,081.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,260 shares of company stock worth $11,478,430. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

