Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $304,000 Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 148,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 112,268 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 53,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,154,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,314.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,457,938 shares of company stock valued at $415,665,719 over the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLTR stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 30,032,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,221,048. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.35, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

