Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $353,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,979. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average of $81.63. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $93.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.