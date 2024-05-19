Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.80 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,705 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,005,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,327. The firm has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.53. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

