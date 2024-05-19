Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $418,000 Stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 41.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 296,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 43,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 356.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 74,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 58,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PMM traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 62,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,310. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $6.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.0238 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

