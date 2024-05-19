Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,730 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,948 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $39,371,000 after acquiring an additional 132,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 339,859 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,771,000 after purchasing an additional 84,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,023,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $290,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,186.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.4 %

Best Buy stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.35. 1,603,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day moving average of $74.70. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 66.08%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

