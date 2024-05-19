Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $625,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $10,402,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $753,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded up $2.36 on Friday, hitting $147.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,234. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.59 and its 200-day moving average is $140.51. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

