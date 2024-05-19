Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PPG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.