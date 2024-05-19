Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after buying an additional 383,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,839,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $486.69. 3,274,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,269,808. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $472.95 and its 200-day moving average is $449.46. The company has a market cap of $440.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $488.57.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

