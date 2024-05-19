Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.70. 12,152,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,475,619. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

