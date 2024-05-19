Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 42,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NVO stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.89. 2,590,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,258,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.33. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $138.28. The stock has a market cap of $591.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

