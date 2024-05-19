Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 747 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.06. 636,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,325. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $184.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.90 and its 200-day moving average is $172.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.